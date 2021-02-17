Who is the Top Investor In New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPAUU)?

21 institutions hold shares in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPAUU), with institutional investors hold 24.58% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 1.19M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 24.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnetar Financial LLC with over 1.0 million shares valued at $10.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.00% of the NPAUU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Shaolin Capital Management LLC with 0.5 million shares valued at $5.27 million to account for 2.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC which holds 0.45 million shares representing 2.23% and valued at over $4.66 million, while Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP holds 1.92% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $4.02 million.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPAUU) is 56.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.80 and a high of $28.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NPAUU stock was last observed hovering at around $23.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $24.01, the stock is 25.61% and 54.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5125.0 and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 106.16% off its SMA200. NPAUU registered a gain of 131.31% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.73.

The stock witnessed a 41.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.35%, and is 14.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.33% over the week and 12.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 145.00% and -17.01% from its 52-week high.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPAUU) Analyst Forecasts

