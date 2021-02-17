Who is the Top Investor In NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. (NREF)?

38 institutions hold shares in NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. (NREF), with 559k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.93% while institutional investors hold 59.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.26M, and float is at 4.55M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 53.24% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with over 0.37 million shares valued at $5.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.25% of the NREF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 0.31 million shares valued at $4.61 million to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEM Realty Capital, Inc. which holds 0.25 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $3.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $3.24 million.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: NREF) is 9.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.34 and a high of $20.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NREF stock was last observed hovering at around $17.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.65% higher than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.01, the stock is 7.31% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22576.0 and changing 5.20% at the moment leaves the stock 16.45% off its SMA200. NREF registered -5.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.65.

The stock witnessed a 4.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.07%, and is 5.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 10.29. Distance from 52-week low is 184.07% and -12.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. (NREF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. (NREF) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $8.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. (NREF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wood Catherine D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wood Catherine D bought 3,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $16.15 per share for a total of $52197.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3232.0 shares.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that Goetz Matthew bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $13.74 per share for $13740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36552.0 shares of the NREF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, DONDERO JAMES D (President) acquired 354 shares at an average price of $15.35 for $5434.0. The insider now directly holds 148,972 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. (NREF).