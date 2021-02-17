Who is the Top Investor In Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGIP)?

The shares float is at 58.73M with Short Float at 0.01%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF with over 0.65 million shares valued at $16.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.08% of the SIGIP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund with 0.54 million shares valued at $13.9 million to account for 6.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Preferred ETF which holds 0.35 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $8.99 million, while First Trust Preferred Securities & Income ETF holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $7.28 million.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGIP) is -5.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.45 and a high of $26.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIGIP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.93% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 63.39% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.53, the stock is -1.32% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23465.0 and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -2.98% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.35.

The stock witnessed a -2.54% In the last 1 monthand is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 0.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 0.33% and -5.65% from its 52-week high.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGIP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021..