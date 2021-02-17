Who is the Top Investor In Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)?

25 institutions hold shares in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL), with 16.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.28% while institutional investors hold 67.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.00M, and float is at 6.15M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 17.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 2.7 million shares valued at $19.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.76% of the SLGL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. with 1.24 million shares valued at $12.13 million to account for 5.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Limited which holds 0.92 million shares representing 4.01% and valued at over $6.68 million, while Kingdon Capital Management LLC holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $6.03 million.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) is 4.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLGL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.35% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 35.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.27, the stock is 1.67% and 4.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65026.0 and changing 5.77% at the moment leaves the stock 21.64% off its SMA200. SLGL registered -3.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.59.

The stock witnessed a -2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.54%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $237.85M and $10.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 105.40% and -26.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.50%).

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $1.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -60.40% in year-over-year returns.