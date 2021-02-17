Who is the Top Investor In Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)?

25 institutions hold shares in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP), with 6.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.24% while institutional investors hold 38.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.87M, and float is at 18.83M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 28.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Steel Partners Holdings, LP with over 1.98 million shares valued at $12.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.87% of the SPLP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.97 million shares valued at $5.98 million to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gabelli Funds, LLC which holds 0.68 million shares representing 2.71% and valued at over $7.36 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $3.18 million.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) is 29.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $14.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPLP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $13.91, the stock is 1.81% and 23.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15442.0 and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 90.21% off its SMA200. SPLP registered 28.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.29.

The stock witnessed a 22.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.89%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $341.20M and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.85% and -2.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) Analyst Forecasts

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.60% this year.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Walker Gordon A., the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Walker Gordon A. bought 2,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $20.82 per share for a total of $52071.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20795.0 shares.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Walker Gordon A. (Senior Vice President) bought a total of 2,468 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $20.80 per share for $51340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18294.0 shares of the SPLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Walker Gordon A. (Senior Vice President) acquired 2,750 shares at an average price of $20.66 for $56814.0. The insider now directly holds 15,826 shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP).

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading 38.68% up over the past 12 months. SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) is 112.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -66.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.