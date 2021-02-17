Who is the Top Investor In Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC)?

120 institutions hold shares in Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC), with 5.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.42% while institutional investors hold 66.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.08M, and float is at 9.79M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 42.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.05 million shares valued at $24.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.81% of the SGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.68 million shares valued at $15.87 million to account for 4.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.45 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $10.52 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $10.13 million.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) is 9.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $28.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.04% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.51, the stock is 2.12% and 6.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34639.0 and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 30.05% off its SMA200. SGC registered 131.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.71.

The stock witnessed a 6.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.53%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $395.41M and $489.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.44 and Fwd P/E is 20.09. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 320.17% and -10.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $132.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.90% in year-over-year returns.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENSLEY ROBIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENSLEY ROBIN sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $22.78 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29750.0 shares.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that HENSLEY ROBIN (Director) sold a total of 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $23.48 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29750.0 shares of the SGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Koosed Philip (President, BAMKO, LLC) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $22.39 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 16,518 shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC).

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EnerSys (ENS) that is trading 21.12% up over the past 12 months. PVH Corp. (PVH) is 9.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.