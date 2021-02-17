Who is the Top Investor In Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS)?

9 institutions hold shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS), with 6.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.45% while institutional investors hold 72.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.10M, and float is at 13.52M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 47.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.32 million shares valued at $13.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.59% of the TARS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 18417.0 shares valued at $0.76 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wisconsin (State Of) Investment Board which holds 8600.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $0.36 million, while Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 8000.0 with a market value of $0.33 million.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) is -11.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.32 and a high of $63.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TARS stock was last observed hovering at around $37.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -10.61% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.50, the stock is -8.06% and -7.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13403.0 and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 10.93% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.90.

The stock witnessed a -16.88% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.12%, and is -10.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 138.18% and -42.69% from its 52-week high.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66.The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.10% this year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.