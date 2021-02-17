Who is the Top Investor In The Eastern Company (EML)?

79 institutions hold shares in The Eastern Company (EML), with 330.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.29% while institutional investors hold 68.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.24M, and float is at 5.91M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 65.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barington Capital Group, L.P. with over 0.58 million shares valued at $11.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the EML Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 0.55 million shares valued at $13.22 million to account for 8.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.41 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $8.08 million, while Minerva Advisors LLC holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $6.48 million.

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ: EML) is 7.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.28 and a high of $28.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EML stock was last observed hovering at around $26.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $25.91, the stock is 3.67% and 6.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6572.0 and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 24.29% off its SMA200. EML registered -8.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.29.

The stock witnessed a 1.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.32%, and is -3.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

The Eastern Company (EML) has around 1399 employees, a market worth around $166.08M and $248.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.57% and -10.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

The Eastern Company (EML) Analyst Forecasts

The Eastern Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year.

The Eastern Company (EML) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at The Eastern Company (EML) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MITAROTONDA JAMES A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MITAROTONDA JAMES A bought 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $22.26 per share for a total of $53418.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

The Eastern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that MITAROTONDA JAMES A (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $22.27 per share for $4453.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the EML stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, MITAROTONDA JAMES A (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $22.25 for $2225.0. The insider now directly holds 579,624 shares of The Eastern Company (EML).

The Eastern Company (EML): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -24.37% down over the past 12 months. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) is 28.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.51% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 68500.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.45.