Who is the Top Investor In Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)?

27 institutions hold shares in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP), with 4.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 22.47% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lincoln National Corp with over 0.14 million shares valued at $2.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.38% of the TTP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 0.13 million shares valued at $1.51 million to account for 1.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Almitas Capital LLC which holds 67879.0 shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $0.81 million, while Guggenheim Capital, LLC holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 46114.0 with a market value of $0.55 million.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: TTP) is 15.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $50.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $19.57, the stock is 5.65% and 8.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21664.0 and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 29.46% off its SMA200. TTP registered -60.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.07.

The stock witnessed a 1.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.12%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 144.62% and -60.98% from its 52-week high.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) Analyst Forecasts

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIRZER H KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BIRZER H KEVIN bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $18.96 per share for a total of $1896.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2175.0 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 16 that BIRZER H KEVIN (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 16 and was made at $14.01 per share for $1401.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2075.0 shares of the TTP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, BERNEY RAND C (Director) acquired 592 shares at an average price of $13.53 for $8010.0. The insider now directly holds 858 shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP).