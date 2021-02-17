Who is the Top Investor In Travelzoo (TZOO)?

58 institutions hold shares in Travelzoo (TZOO), with 4.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.02% while institutional investors hold 46.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.31M, and float is at 6.78M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 28.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.55 million shares valued at $5.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.88% of the TZOO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.45 million shares valued at $2.89 million to account for 3.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 0.41 million shares representing 3.61% and valued at over $2.63 million, while Invenomic Capital Management, LP holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $2.49 million.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is 35.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TZOO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -16.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -16.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.81, the stock is 8.55% and 20.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50656.0 and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 64.35% off its SMA200. TZOO registered 18.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.25.

The stock witnessed a 21.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.13%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Travelzoo (TZOO) has around 418 employees, a market worth around $142.83M and $68.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.60. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 321.38% and -12.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.80%).

Travelzoo (TZOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Travelzoo (TZOO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Travelzoo is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $14.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -50.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.60% in year-over-year returns.

Travelzoo (TZOO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Travelzoo (TZOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AZZURRO CAPITAL INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AZZURRO CAPITAL INC bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.52 million shares.

Travelzoo disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that BARTEL HOLGER (Global Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $7.80 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TZOO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC (10% Owner) disposed off 111,575 shares at an average price of $3.43 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 4,518,125 shares of Travelzoo (TZOO).

Travelzoo (TZOO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -24.19% down over the past 12 months. TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) is 25.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.31% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.73.