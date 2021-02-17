Who is the Top Investor In Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)?

24 institutions hold shares in Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.16% while institutional investors hold 45.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.78M, and float is at 8.59M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 39.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC with over 0.76 million shares valued at $4.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.81% of the UFAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.59 million shares valued at $3.24 million to account for 6.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 1.35% and valued at over $0.73 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.19% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.39 million.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) is 28.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $7.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UFAB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -28.73% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -28.73% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is -1.32% and 11.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14433.0 and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 73.45% off its SMA200. UFAB registered 92.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.30.

The stock witnessed a -1.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.57%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has around 988 employees, a market worth around $69.17M and $120.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.15. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 390.64% and -5.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.50%).

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unique Fabricating Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -353.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CAVANAGH PATRICK W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CAVANAGH PATRICK W bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $3.90 per share for a total of $1950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4400.0 shares.

Unique Fabricating Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that CAVANAGH PATRICK W (Director) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $3.95 per share for $1580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3900.0 shares of the UFAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, CAVANAGH PATRICK W (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $2000.0. The insider now directly holds 3,500 shares of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB).

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB): Who are the competitors?

