Who is the Top Investor In Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY)?

88 institutions hold shares in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY), with 3.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.03% while institutional investors hold 69.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.63M, and float is at 7.49M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 49.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with over 0.71 million shares valued at $8.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.72% of the UNTY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Endicott Management Company with 0.66 million shares valued at $7.65 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 0.52 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $6.07 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $7.47 million.

Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) is 9.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.76 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNTY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.27% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.30, the stock is 0.16% and 3.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20920.0 and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 27.38% off its SMA200. UNTY registered -7.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.26.

The stock witnessed a -4.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.77%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) has around 197 employees, a market worth around $203.61M and $77.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.40 and Fwd P/E is 7.10. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.32% and -12.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $21.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.80% in year-over-year returns.

Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bolomey Janice, the company’s EVP/CAO. SEC filings show that Bolomey Janice sold 3,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $17.72 per share for a total of $61971.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22962.0 shares.

Unity Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Bolomey Janice (EVP/CAO) sold a total of 3,502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $17.11 per share for $59915.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22962.0 shares of the UNTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, DALLAS DAVID D (Chairman of the Board) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $14.54 for $36350.0. The insider now directly holds 1,737,807 shares of Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY).

Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading -15.41% down over the past 12 months. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) is -10.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 57690.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.