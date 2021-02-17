Who is the Top Investor In West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA)?

112 institutions hold shares in West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.38% while institutional investors hold 46.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.47M, and float is at 14.71M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 41.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.13 million shares valued at $21.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.83% of the WTBA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.76 million shares valued at $11.98 million to account for 4.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.75 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $11.92 million, while Legacy Bridge, LLC holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $8.91 million.

West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ: WTBA) is 15.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.74 and a high of $23.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WTBA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.9% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -5.9% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.24, the stock is 4.42% and 8.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60853.0 and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 22.38% off its SMA200. WTBA registered -3.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.29.

The stock witnessed a 5.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.29%, and is -1.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $359.18M and $100.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.22 and Fwd P/E is 8.86. Profit margin for the company is 31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.86% and -6.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

West Bancorporation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $26.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.40% in year-over-year returns.

West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McMurray Sean Patrick, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McMurray Sean Patrick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $17.75 per share for a total of $88770.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34512.0 shares.

West Bancorporation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that MILLIGAN GEORGE D (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $15.57 per share for $77850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51403.0 shares of the WTBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, SCHULER STEVEN T (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $15.11 for $15105.0. The insider now directly holds 10,315 shares of West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA).

West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 7.14% up over the past 12 months. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) is -10.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.17% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.31.