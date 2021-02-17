Why Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) is -6.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $55.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMOT stock was last observed hovering at around $47.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.27% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.7% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.70, the stock is -1.08% and -2.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27319.0 and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 16.01% off its SMA200. AMOT registered 4.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.36.

The stock witnessed a -5.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.04%, and is -3.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $466.98M and $361.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.55 and Fwd P/E is 27.73. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.05% and -13.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $88.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT), with 2.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.74% while institutional investors hold 72.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.51M, and float is at 7.64M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 56.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.53 million shares valued at $26.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.38% of the AMOT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.45 million shares valued at $18.78 million to account for 4.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ACK Asset Management, LLC which holds 0.42 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $17.49 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $17.13 million.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WARZALA RICHARD S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WARZALA RICHARD S sold 12,328 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $43.18 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that WARZALA RICHARD S (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $41.53 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the AMOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, WARZALA RICHARD S (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 22 shares at an average price of $40.75 for $897.0. The insider now directly holds 1,008,946 shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT).

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) that is 49.85% higher over the past 12 months. Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) is 49.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.71.