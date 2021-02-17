Why Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) is 4.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $15.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMYT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.22% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 58.47% higher than the price target low of $35.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.75, the stock is 6.95% and 9.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 89829.0 and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock 18.72% off its SMA200. AMYT registered a gain of 32.58% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.76.

The stock witnessed a 10.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.26%, and is 5.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $527.46M and $180.38M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.71% and -4.84% from its 52-week high.

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amryt Pharma plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $41.5M over the same period..

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT), with institutional investors hold 24.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.76M, and float is at 14.02M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 24.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 2.29 million shares valued at $28.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.42% of the AMYT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with 0.77 million shares valued at $9.46 million to account for 2.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 0.72 million shares representing 2.32% and valued at over $8.86 million, while Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holds 2.19% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $8.36 million.