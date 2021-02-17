Why Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW) is 4.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.18 and a high of $34.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AROW stock was last observed hovering at around $31.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.24% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.24% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.20, the stock is 1.66% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16318.0 and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 10.32% off its SMA200. AROW registered -7.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.79.

The stock witnessed a -0.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.71%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) has around 520 employees, a market worth around $493.90M and $111.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.83 and Fwd P/E is 11.73. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.61% and -9.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrow Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $32.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW), with 524.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.38% while institutional investors hold 44.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.47M, and float is at 14.99M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 42.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arrow Financial Corp with over 1.38 million shares valued at $41.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the AROW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.13 million shares valued at $33.66 million to account for 7.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.76 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $18.95 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $17.73 million.

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeMarco David S., the company’s SVP. SEC filings show that DeMarco David S. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $42360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28348.0 shares.

Arrow Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that DeMarco David S. (SVP) sold a total of 4,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $29.86 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28339.0 shares of the AROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, O’Conor Raymond F (Director) disposed off 64 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $1920.0. The insider now directly holds 43,185 shares of Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW).

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) that is trading -15.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.