Why BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE: BLE) is the topic of conversation today

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE: BLE) is 1.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.67 and a high of $16.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $15.64, the stock is 0.62% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28794.0 and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 4.61% off its SMA200. BLE registered 0.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.21.

The stock witnessed a 1.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.70%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.04% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 46.55. Distance from 52-week low is 61.74% and -3.99% from its 52-week high.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Analyst Forecasts

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE), with 471 shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 7.68% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 7.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 0.43 million shares valued at $6.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.84% of the BLE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Guggenheim Capital, LLC with 0.28 million shares valued at $4.13 million to account for 1.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 0.24 million shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $3.65 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 98697.0 with a market value of $1.47 million.