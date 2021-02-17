Why Carter Bankshares Inc. (CARE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Carter Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CARE) is 1.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.30 and a high of $19.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $10.92, the stock is -0.26% and 1.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44656.0 and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 31.55% off its SMA200. CARE registered -44.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.60.

The stock witnessed a -6.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.00%, and is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Carter Bankshares Inc. (CARE) has around 994 employees, a market worth around $286.76M and $147.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.65. Profit margin for the company is -30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.33% and -45.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Carter Bankshares Inc. (CARE) Analyst Forecasts

Carter Bankshares Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $31.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Carter Bankshares Inc. (CARE) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Carter Bankshares Inc. (CARE), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.69% while institutional investors hold 34.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.39M, and float is at 24.62M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 32.42% of the Float.

Carter Bankshares Inc. (CARE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FELDMANN GREGORY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FELDMANN GREGORY W bought 34 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $10.04 per share for a total of $341.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4972.0 shares.

Carter Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Karavatakis Phyllis Q. (SR EXEC VP OF SPECIAL PROJECTS) bought a total of 49 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $10.05 per share for $492.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17781.0 shares of the CARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Speare Matthew M. (EVP, CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER) acquired 98 shares at an average price of $10.05 for $985.0. The insider now directly holds 18,583 shares of Carter Bankshares Inc. (CARE).

Carter Bankshares Inc. (CARE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Internet Bancorp (INBK) that is trading 14.28% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.9% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.47.