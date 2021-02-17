Why Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVY) is the topic of conversation today

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVY) is -0.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.08 and a high of $14.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVY stock was last observed hovering at around $13.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $13.91, the stock is -0.17% and 0.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16257.0 and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 5.68% off its SMA200. EVY registered 1.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.37.

The stock witnessed a -0.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.34%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.19% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 18.77. Distance from 52-week low is 38.04% and -6.64% from its 52-week high.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) Analyst Forecasts

.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY), with institutional investors hold 22.42% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 0.14 million shares valued at $1.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.65% of the EVY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 0.13 million shares valued at $1.67 million to account for 2.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc which holds 0.1 million shares representing 1.89% and valued at over $1.31 million, while Saba Capital Management, L.p. holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $1.3 million.