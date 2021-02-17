Why FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR) is the topic of conversation today

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR) is 7.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $26.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FONR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $18.65, the stock is 2.04% and 1.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -13.09% off its SMA200. FONR registered -7.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.36.

The stock witnessed a -3.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.46%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

FONAR Corporation (FONR) has around 424 employees, a market worth around $123.09M and $84.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.55% and -29.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

FONAR Corporation (FONR) Analyst Forecasts

FONAR Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.80% this year.

FONAR Corporation (FONR) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in FONAR Corporation (FONR), with 209.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 66.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.83M, and float is at 5.99M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 64.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 0.97 million shares valued at $20.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the FONR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.49 million shares valued at $8.56 million to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.45 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $9.32 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $7.21 million.

FONAR Corporation (FONR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FONAR Corporation (FONR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

FONAR Corporation (FONR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 21.33% up over the past 12 months. American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) is 20.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.19% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 70770.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.