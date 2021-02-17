Why inTEST Corporation (INTT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) is 36.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $8.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -47.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $8.87, the stock is 16.96% and 35.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 10.87% at the moment leaves the stock 84.71% off its SMA200. INTT registered 55.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.19.

The stock witnessed a 28.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.45%, and is 11.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $90.92M and $52.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 443.50 and Fwd P/E is 28.89. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 326.44% and 8.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

inTEST Corporation (INTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for inTEST Corporation (INTT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

inTEST Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $14.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in inTEST Corporation (INTT), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.60% while institutional investors hold 57.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.27M, and float is at 8.78M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 47.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.81 million shares valued at $5.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.74% of the INTT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.59 million shares valued at $2.67 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.53 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $3.45 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $2.78 million.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at inTEST Corporation (INTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEWS JOSEPH W IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEWS JOSEPH W IV bought 1,095 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $5.27 per share for a total of $5770.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60365.0 shares.

inTEST Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that DEWS JOSEPH W IV (Director) bought a total of 8,270 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $5.16 per share for $42686.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59270.0 shares of the INTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Maginnis Gerald J. (Director) acquired 10,250 shares at an average price of $4.99 for $51148.0. The insider now directly holds 23,750 shares of inTEST Corporation (INTT).

inTEST Corporation (INTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading 89.36% up over the past 12 months. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is 34.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 76.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.