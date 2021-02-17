Why Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) is the topic of conversation today

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) is 6.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICMB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $5.07, the stock is 1.60% and 4.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 30.80% off its SMA200. ICMB registered -30.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.00.

The stock witnessed a 3.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.65%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.24. Distance from 52-week low is 274.68% and -32.85% from its 52-week high.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) Analyst Forecasts

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $6.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.60% year-over-year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB), with 233.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 44.10% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 43.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. with over 3.82 million shares valued at $13.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.46% of the ICMB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 0.88 million shares valued at $3.2 million to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raymond James & Associates, Inc. which holds 0.23 million shares representing 1.63% and valued at over $0.82 million, while Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.62 million.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shaiman Lee Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shaiman Lee Michael bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $5.07 per share for a total of $2536.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Shaiman Lee Michael (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $5.22 per share for $2610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the ICMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Investcorp BDC Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) acquired 2,530 shares at an average price of $3.36 for $8491.0. The insider now directly holds 507,514 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB).