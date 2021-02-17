Why North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) is the topic of conversation today

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) is 40.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $4.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is 3.32% and 20.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 73235.0 and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 20.36% off its SMA200. NRT registered -16.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3424 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1662.

The stock witnessed a 14.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.21%, and is -2.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $36.23M and $4.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.56. Profit margin for the company is 81.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.30% and -17.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (656.70%).

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) Analyst Forecasts

North European Oil Royalty Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.60% this year.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT), with 56.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 8.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.19M, and float is at 9.13M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 8.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.4 million shares valued at $1.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.40% of the NRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Washington Trust Company with 81432.0 shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fruth Investment Management which holds 35500.0 shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $0.1 million, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 29100.0 with a market value of $84681.0.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Prue Nancy J F, the company’s Trustee. SEC filings show that Prue Nancy J F bought 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $2.38 per share for a total of $4165.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

North European Oil Royalty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Haspel Ahron H (Trustee) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $3.70 per share for $14800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21000.0 shares of the NRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Haspel Ahron H (Trustee) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.70 for $36958.0. The insider now directly holds 17,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT).

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading 5.12% up over the past 12 months. Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) is -23.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18620.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.