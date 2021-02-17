Why Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) is the topic of conversation today

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE: JGH) is 0.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.24 and a high of $16.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JGH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $15.60, the stock is 1.29% and 2.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42871.0 and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 11.25% off its SMA200. JGH registered -6.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.37.

The stock witnessed a 1.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.72%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 68.83% and -7.31% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH), with institutional investors hold 50.11% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 50.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. with over 2.86 million shares valued at $44.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.33% of the JGH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with 2.11 million shares valued at $28.51 million to account for 9.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SIT Investment Associates Inc which holds 1.05 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $14.17 million, while Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 0.67 million with a market value of $9.05 million.