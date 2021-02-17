Why Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE: NIQ) is the topic of conversation today

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE: NIQ) is -1.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.42 and a high of $14.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIQ stock was last observed hovering at around $14.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $14.56, the stock is -0.41% and 0.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76602.0 and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 2.31% off its SMA200. NIQ registered 2.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.40.

The stock witnessed a 0.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.53%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.93% over the week and 0.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.50% and -1.95% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ), with institutional investors hold 31.99% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 31.99% of the Float.