Why Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: OVBC) is the topic of conversation today

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: OVBC) is -0.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.20 and a high of $34.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OVBC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $23.40, the stock is 1.65% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8930.0 and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 2.30% off its SMA200. OVBC registered -30.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.64.

The stock witnessed a -2.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.09%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) has around 284 employees, a market worth around $110.68M and $46.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.92. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.87% and -32.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) Analyst Forecasts

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC), with 844.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 17.64% while institutional investors hold 22.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.79M, and float is at 3.94M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 18.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.23 million shares valued at $5.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.79% of the OVBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.15 million shares valued at $3.09 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wesbanco Bank Inc. which holds 0.1 million shares representing 2.19% and valued at over $2.17 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.59% of the shares totaling 75906.0 with a market value of $1.57 million.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARNITZ ANNA P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARNITZ ANNA P bought 69 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $21.75 per share for a total of $1500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6450.0 shares.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Stepp Bryan F (EVP) bought a total of 4 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $23.45 per share for $100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 481.0 shares of the OVBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, BARNITZ ANNA P (Director) acquired 64 shares at an average price of $23.57 for $1500.0. The insider now directly holds 6,320 shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC).

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is trading -6.20% down over the past 12 months. United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) is -8.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 56250.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.35.