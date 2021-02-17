Why Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC) is 3.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $29.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLBC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $24.24, the stock is -2.01% and -0.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8290.0 and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 11.48% off its SMA200. PLBC registered -13.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.26.

The stock witnessed a -3.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.78%, and is -1.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $125.56M and $39.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.76. Profit margin for the company is 36.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.60% and -17.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.80%).

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Analyst Forecasts

Plumas Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year.

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Plumas Bancorp (PLBC), with 974.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 18.82% while institutional investors hold 40.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.18M, and float is at 4.20M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 32.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Siena Capital Management, LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $6.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.12% of the PLBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.24 million shares valued at $5.6 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fourthstone LLC which holds 0.23 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $4.44 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.77% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $2.83 million.

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coldani Steven M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Coldani Steven M. bought 826 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $18.90 per share for a total of $15614.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10139.0 shares.

Plumas Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Ascuaga Michonne R. (Director) bought a total of 1,079 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $19.43 per share for $20961.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3203.0 shares of the PLBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Ascuaga Michonne R. (Director) acquired 101 shares at an average price of $25.67 for $2593.0. The insider now directly holds 2,124 shares of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC).

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -11.12% down over the past 12 months. American River Bankshares (AMRB) is 1.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.21% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 47510.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.19.