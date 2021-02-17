Why should you keep an eye on Forrester Research Inc. (FORR)?

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) is 2.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.45 and a high of $50.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FORR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.61% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.92% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.04, the stock is 1.24% and 1.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38845.0 and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 16.81% off its SMA200. FORR registered -0.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.00.

The stock witnessed a 3.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.69%, and is -2.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) has around 1795 employees, a market worth around $838.85M and $449.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.36 and Fwd P/E is 20.74. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.71% and -13.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forrester Research Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $106.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -160.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in Forrester Research Inc. (FORR), with 7.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.05% while institutional investors hold 100.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.87M, and float is at 11.03M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 59.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.85 million shares valued at $77.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the FORR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.3 million shares valued at $42.58 million to account for 6.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.28 million shares representing 6.74% and valued at over $53.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $37.9 million.

Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Galford Robert, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Galford Robert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $42.72 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34775.0 shares.

Forrester Research Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that DOYLE MICHAEL A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $42.77 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44429.0 shares of the FORR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, DOYLE MICHAEL A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,900 shares at an average price of $43.06 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 44,429 shares of Forrester Research Inc. (FORR).

Forrester Research Inc. (FORR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include comScore Inc. (SCOR) that is trading -0.51% down over the past 12 months. Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) is 9.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.47.