Why should you keep an eye on Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC)?

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) is 53.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HWCC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.28, the stock is 16.10% and 35.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43099.0 and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 56.20% off its SMA200. HWCC registered 8.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0676 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7754.

The stock witnessed a 27.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.42%, and is 10.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) has around 432 employees, a market worth around $69.21M and $302.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.29% and -9.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houston Wire & Cable Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $84.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.48% while institutional investors hold 76.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.48M, and float is at 15.29M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 71.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.6 million shares valued at $4.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.66% of the HWCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 22NW, LP with 1.38 million shares valued at $3.45 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.21 million shares representing 7.31% and valued at over $3.37 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $2.53 million.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HALEY ROY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HALEY ROY W bought 4,673 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $9346.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Houston Wire & Cable Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that HALEY ROY W (Director) bought a total of 13,427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $1.98 per share for $26585.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the HWCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, POKLUDA JAMES L III (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.99 for $49750.0. The insider now directly holds 587,883 shares of Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC).

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 20.15% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.4% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 88720.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.39.