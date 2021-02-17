Why should you keep an eye on NI Holdings Inc. (NODK)?

NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NODK) is 7.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a high of $18.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NODK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $17.66, the stock is 3.25% and 3.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7953.0 and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 9.46% off its SMA200. NODK registered 16.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.49%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $368.21M and $286.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.85. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.99% and -2.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.60% this year.

NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in NI Holdings Inc. (NODK), with 13.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.32% while institutional investors hold 68.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.57M, and float is at 7.39M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 23.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TCW Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.61 million shares valued at $10.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.88% of the NODK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price, Michael F. with 0.53 million shares valued at $8.93 million to account for 2.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.52 million shares representing 2.45% and valued at over $8.58 million, while Newtyn Management, LLC holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $8.45 million.

NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Alexander Michael J., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Alexander Michael J. bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $2900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

NI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Alexander Michael J. (President & CEO) bought a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $14.38 per share for $3595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the NODK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Alexander Michael J. (President & CEO) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $14.50 for $1450.0. The insider now directly holds 116,549 shares of NI Holdings Inc. (NODK).

NI Holdings Inc. (NODK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is trading -1.01% down over the past 12 months. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is -5.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 63110.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.08.