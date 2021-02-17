Why should you keep an eye on NVE Corporation (NVEC)?

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEC) is 22.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.85 and a high of $76.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVEC stock was last observed hovering at around $66.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.66% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 12.66% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.00, the stock is 3.62% and 13.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78615.0 and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 22.44% off its SMA200. NVEC registered -5.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.45.

The stock witnessed a 7.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.12%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

NVE Corporation (NVEC) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $331.89M and $21.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.98. Profit margin for the company is 55.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.03% and -9.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

NVE Corporation (NVEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVE Corporation (NVEC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVE Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year.

NVE Corporation (NVEC) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in NVE Corporation (NVEC), with 86.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.79% while institutional investors hold 70.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.83M, and float is at 4.75M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 69.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 0.65 million shares valued at $31.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.45% of the NVEC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mairs & Power Inc with 0.45 million shares valued at $22.06 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.35 million shares representing 7.30% and valued at over $19.84 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.48% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $15.36 million.

NVE Corporation (NVEC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NVE Corporation (NVEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

NVE Corporation (NVEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading 14.71% up over the past 12 months. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is 51.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.54.