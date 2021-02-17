Why should you keep an eye on Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC)?

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is -4.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.16 and a high of $75.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLPC stock was last observed hovering at around $66.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53%.

Currently trading at $65.37, the stock is -4.70% and -3.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28136.0 and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 16.11% off its SMA200. PLPC registered 16.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.02.

The stock witnessed a -12.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.57%, and is -8.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) has around 2983 employees, a market worth around $328.16M and $461.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.78% and -13.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Analyst Forecasts

Preformed Line Products Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year.

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC), with 2.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.43% while institutional investors hold 83.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.92M, and float is at 2.85M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 49.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Keybank National Association with over 0.4 million shares valued at $27.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.15% of the PLPC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.36 million shares valued at $17.54 million to account for 7.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.29 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $20.03 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $12.95 million.

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GIBBONS MICHAEL E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GIBBONS MICHAEL E bought 16 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $68.63 per share for a total of $1098.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6499.0 shares.

Preformed Line Products Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Klaus Andrew S (CFO) bought a total of 12 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $69.94 per share for $839.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4042.0 shares of the PLPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, GIBBONS MICHAEL E (Director) acquired 22 shares at an average price of $51.04 for $1123.0. The insider now directly holds 5,683 shares of Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC).

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 35.01% up over the past 12 months. Belden Inc. (BDC) is -10.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 40470.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.