Why should you keep an eye on QAD Inc. (QADA)?

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is 8.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.21 and a high of $75.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QADA stock was last observed hovering at around $71.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.71% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.8% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.40, the stock is 0.61% and 5.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26274.0 and changing -3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 40.33% off its SMA200. QADA registered 30.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.13%, and is -7.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

QAD Inc. (QADA) has around 1902 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $303.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 444.16 and Fwd P/E is 71.77. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.43% and -9.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

QAD Inc. (QADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QAD Inc. (QADA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QAD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $78.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -286.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.40% in year-over-year returns.

QAD Inc. (QADA) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in QAD Inc. (QADA), with 7.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.33% while institutional investors hold 92.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.70M, and float is at 11.83M with Short Float at 2.59%. Institutions hold 58.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.18 million shares valued at $49.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.82% of the QADA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.04 million shares valued at $65.4 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tikvah Management LLC which holds 0.98 million shares representing 5.64% and valued at over $41.36 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 0.84 million with a market value of $35.6 million.

QAD Inc. (QADA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at QAD Inc. (QADA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LENDER DANIEL, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that LENDER DANIEL sold 7,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $60.34 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

QAD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that LENDER DANIEL (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 12,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $60.30 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the QADA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, LENDER DANIEL (EVP & CFO) disposed off 5,423 shares at an average price of $40.15 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 173,835 shares of QAD Inc. (QADA).

QAD Inc. (QADA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) that is 23.50% higher over the past 12 months. Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is -0.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.35% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.1.