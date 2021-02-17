Why should you keep an eye on Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI)?

Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) is 11.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $8.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVBI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $7.98, the stock is 2.83% and 7.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9406.0 and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 23.05% off its SMA200. SVBI registered -6.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.00%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $102.46M and $33.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.26. Distance from 52-week low is 87.41% and -7.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) Analyst Forecasts

Severn Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.86% while institutional investors hold 32.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.81M, and float is at 9.76M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 25.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EJF Capital LLC with over 1.0 million shares valued at $6.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.80% of the SVBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fourthstone LLC with 0.92 million shares valued at $5.95 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.33 million shares representing 2.58% and valued at over $2.14 million, while Gendell, Jeffrey L. holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $1.99 million.

Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Keitz Eric, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Keitz Eric bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $7.10 per share for a total of $28400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Severn Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that LAMON JOHN (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $5.75 per share for $11500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74250.0 shares of the SVBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, WAYSON KONRAD (Director) acquired 379 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $2464.0. The insider now directly holds 71,675 shares of Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI).

Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) that is trading 10.31% up over the past 12 months. Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is -13.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5050.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.56.