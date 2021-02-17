Why should you keep an eye on Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK)?

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) is 12.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.55 and a high of $28.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSBK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -116.72% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -116.72% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $27.09, the stock is 1.11% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19679.0 and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 34.23% off its SMA200. TSBK registered -1.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.50.

The stock witnessed a -1.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.17%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $224.58M and $55.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.14. Profit margin for the company is 45.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.91% and -3.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Timberland Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year.

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.77% while institutional investors hold 64.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.31M, and float is at 7.26M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 56.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.6 million shares valued at $10.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.24% of the TSBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.53 million shares valued at $12.92 million to account for 6.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.52 million shares representing 6.21% and valued at over $12.53 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $9.17 million.

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAND MICHAEL R, the company’s President / CEO. SEC filings show that SAND MICHAEL R sold 102 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $27.75 per share for a total of $2831.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72856.0 shares.

Timberland Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that SAND MICHAEL R (President / CEO) sold a total of 1,715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $27.75 per share for $47591.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72856.0 shares of the TSBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, SAND MICHAEL R (President / CEO) disposed off 4,349 shares at an average price of $27.75 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 72,856 shares of Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK).

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 14.62% up over the past 12 months. Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is -22.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.91% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 57690.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.