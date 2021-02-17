Why Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF) is 3.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.48 and a high of $26.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMMF stock was last observed hovering at around $22.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $22.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.51% lower than the price target low of $22.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.84, the stock is 3.35% and 2.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10329.0 and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 26.78% off its SMA200. SMMF registered -10.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.50.

The stock witnessed a -2.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.13%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $290.52M and $115.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.46 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.44% and -12.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.40%).

Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $29.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.40% in year-over-year returns.

Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.33% while institutional investors hold 40.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.92M, and float is at 9.96M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 34.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.67 million shares valued at $14.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.13% of the SMMF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.5 million shares valued at $7.41 million to account for 3.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.26 million shares representing 1.98% and valued at over $5.66 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.90% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $3.65 million.

Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HINKLE GARY L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HINKLE GARY L bought 1,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $21.99 per share for a total of $31070.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Summit Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that HINKLE GARY L (Director) bought a total of 87 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $21.75 per share for $1892.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the SMMF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, HINKLE GARY L (Director) acquired 3,757 shares at an average price of $21.38 for $80319.0. The insider now directly holds 416,188 shares of Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF).

Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading -21.81% down over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is 22.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.87% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 93170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.98.