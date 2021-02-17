Why Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) is 10.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.16 and a high of $33.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSHA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.07% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.76% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.22, the stock is -2.08% and 10.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24303.0 and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 22.63% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.26.

The stock witnessed a 1.81% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.37%, and is -5.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.90% and -12.38% from its 52-week high.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4..

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA), with 15.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.71% while institutional investors hold 82.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.76M, and float is at 23.01M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 47.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.66 million shares valued at $150.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the TSHA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.23 million shares valued at $59.18 million to account for 5.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are University of Texas/Texas AM Investment which holds 2.0 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $53.08 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $25.56 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.