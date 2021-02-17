Why Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE: TVE) is the topic of conversation today

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE: TVE) is -0.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.15 and a high of $27.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TVE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $25.31, the stock is -0.88% and -2.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17506.0 and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -2.37% off its SMA200. TVE registered -2.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.11.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.43%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.53% over the week and 0.75% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 843.67. Distance from 52-week low is 9.33% and -9.28% from its 52-week high.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) Analyst Forecasts

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $61.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 212.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 178.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) Top Institutional Holders