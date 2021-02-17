Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

11 institutions hold shares in Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.19% while institutional investors hold 74.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.16M, and float is at 3.29M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 47.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc with over 6257.0 shares valued at $28719.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the WHLM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 2954.0 shares valued at $9246.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 2225.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $6964.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 303.0 with a market value of $1390.0.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) is 34.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $12.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHLM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $4.40 for the next 12 months. It is also -40.68% off the consensus price target high of $4.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -40.68% lower than the price target low of $4.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.19, the stock is 16.89% and 31.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7397.0 and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 59.50% off its SMA200. WHLM registered 23.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.75.

The stock witnessed a 39.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.94%, and is 5.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) has around 114 employees, a market worth around $30.15M and $47.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.80% and -52.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.20%).

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wilhelmina International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -674.60% this year.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARTEL RALPH, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BARTEL RALPH sold 14,813 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $10.01 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genpact Limited (G) that is trading -6.21% down over the past 12 months. GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) is -9.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -73.43% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17360.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.31.