Will Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) is 12.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $55.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPTA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.24, the stock is 3.61% and 8.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7871.0 and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 20.57% off its SMA200. CPTA registered -70.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.10.

The stock witnessed a 10.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.41%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 18.04. Distance from 52-week low is 93.33% and -70.58% from its 52-week high.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capitala Finance Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $6.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.30% in year-over-year returns.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA), with 169.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.24% while institutional investors hold 15.74% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 14.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 80713.0 shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.98% of the CPTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Truist Financial Corp with 58068.0 shares valued at $0.55 million to account for 2.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 51325.0 shares representing 1.89% and valued at over $0.48 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 1.88% of the shares totaling 50972.0 with a market value of $0.48 million.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carroll Larry W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carroll Larry W. bought 1,766 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $24724.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54158.0 shares.

Capitala Finance Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Carroll Larry W. (Director) bought a total of 2,592 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $13.98 per share for $36236.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52392.0 shares of the CPTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Carroll Larry W. (Director) acquired 3,541 shares at an average price of $13.98 for $49503.0. The insider now directly holds 49,800 shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA).