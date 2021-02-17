Will Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON) is 42.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.06 and a high of $16.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSON stock was last observed hovering at around $15.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is 6.30% and 24.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9215.0 and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 48.25% off its SMA200. HSON registered 24.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.66.

The stock witnessed a 33.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.81%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $39.90M and $99.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.67. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.52% and -9.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $25.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Hudson Global Inc. (HSON), with 150.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.62% while institutional investors hold 60.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.86M, and float is at 2.53M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 57.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 0.43 million shares valued at $4.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.06% of the HSON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Heartland Advisors Inc. with 0.4 million shares valued at $3.83 million to account for 14.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.11 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $1.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 88826.0 with a market value of $0.86 million.

Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eberwein Jeffrey E., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Eberwein Jeffrey E. bought 467 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $15.78 per share for a total of $7369.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Hudson Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Eberwein Jeffrey E. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $16.26 per share for $8130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the HSON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Eberwein Jeffrey E. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 30 shares at an average price of $14.74 for $442.0. The insider now directly holds 109,151 shares of Hudson Global Inc. (HSON).