Will Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) is 124.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $63.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KSPN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.22% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.22% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.88, the stock is -11.54% and 35.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19628.0 and changing 4.98% at the moment leaves the stock 174.62% off its SMA200. KSPN registered 659.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 286.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.81.

The stock witnessed a 42.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 220.78%, and is -4.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 23.62% over the month.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has around 148 employees, a market worth around $65.43M and $213.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1414.65% and -47.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-329.50%).

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.06% while institutional investors hold 115.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.83M, and float is at 0.78M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 47.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Independent Family Office, LLC with over 0.73 million shares valued at $5.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 38.17% of the KSPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $1.56 million to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CWH Capital Management, Inc. which holds 19000.0 shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.86% of the shares totaling 16437.0 with a market value of $0.24 million.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.