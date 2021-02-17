Will Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) is 172.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.49 and a high of $35.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $29.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.37% off its average median price target of $49.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.76% off the consensus price target high of $49.62 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.76% higher than the price target low of $49.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.86, the stock is 32.69% and 90.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 14.82% at the moment leaves the stock 190.19% off its SMA200. LIVE registered 452.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 255.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.84.

The stock witnessed a 61.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 210.64%, and is 17.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 14.86% over the month.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $51.47M and $191.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.04. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 870.20% and -5.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Live Ventures Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 246.40% this year.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE), with 312.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 20.13% while institutional investors hold 7.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.62M, and float is at 1.28M with Short Float at 7.21%. Institutions hold 6.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 45199.0 shares valued at $0.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.91% of the LIVE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 15141.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 13702.0 shares representing 0.88% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 12786.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 38.98% up over the past 12 months. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -7.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 97.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2760.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.