Will NL Industries Inc. (NL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NL Industries Inc. (NYSE: NL) is 6.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -27.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -27.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.09, the stock is 5.23% and 5.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27987.0 and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 25.52% off its SMA200. NL registered 47.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.33.

The stock witnessed a 4.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.42%, and is -3.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

NL Industries Inc. (NL) has around 547 employees, a market worth around $242.59M and $114.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.83. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.25% and -5.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

NL Industries Inc. (NL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NL Industries Inc. (NL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NL Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.20% year-over-year.

NL Industries Inc. (NL) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in NL Industries Inc. (NL), with 40.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.00% while institutional investors hold 66.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.79M, and float is at 8.30M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 11.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.26 million shares valued at $9.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.62% of the NL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.58 million shares valued at $2.78 million to account for 1.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristides Capital, LLC which holds 0.53 million shares representing 1.08% and valued at over $2.24 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $1.01 million.

NL Industries Inc. (NL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NL Industries Inc. (NL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hanley Bryan A., the company’s Vice President and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Hanley Bryan A. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $2.71 per share for a total of $2706.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

NL Industries Inc. (NL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -24.37% down over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is 35.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.13.