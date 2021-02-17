Will Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Reliant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC) is 13.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.45 and a high of $22.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBNC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.97% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.82% higher than the price target low of $23.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.18, the stock is 2.88% and 7.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37987.0 and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock 29.15% off its SMA200. RBNC registered -2.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.27.

The stock witnessed a 3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.10%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) has around 302 employees, a market worth around $354.34M and $130.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.25 and Fwd P/E is 9.42. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.13% and -4.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reliant Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $35.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.60% in year-over-year returns.

Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.53% while institutional investors hold 34.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.59M, and float is at 14.62M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 31.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.87 million shares valued at $16.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.36% of the RBNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.66 million shares valued at $9.52 million to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) which holds 0.5 million shares representing 3.08% and valued at over $7.29 million, while Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp holds 2.96% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $6.98 million.

Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wallace Michael E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wallace Michael E bought 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $20.35 per share for a total of $28495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85432.0 shares.

Reliant Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Cooksey Gerald L. Jr. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $19.75 per share for $9875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51389.0 shares of the RBNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Beasley Charles Trimble (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $20.67 for $20672.0. The insider now directly holds 20,406 shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC).