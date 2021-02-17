Will Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) is -16.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $35.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRB stock was last observed hovering at around $20.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.89% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.54% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.29, the stock is -5.84% and -10.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18099.0 and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -7.64% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.97.

The stock witnessed a -14.35% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.27%, and is -9.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.19% and -43.01% from its 52-week high.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.23% while institutional investors hold 57.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.69M, and float is at 20.65M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 51.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aisling Capital Management LP with over 1.21 million shares valued at $29.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.19% of the SPRB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.19 million shares valued at $29.03 million to account for 5.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.33 million shares representing 1.43% and valued at over $8.07 million, while Granite Point Capital Management, L.P. holds 0.43% of the shares totaling 100000.0 with a market value of $2.43 million.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Novo Holdings A/S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novo Holdings A/S bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $3.75 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.99 million shares.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that RiverVest Venture Fund III, L. (10% Owner) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $15.00 per share for $3.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.15 million shares of the SPRB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Muralidhar Bali (Director) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $3.0 million. The insider now directly holds 1,792,518 shares of Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB).