Will Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: HYI) is -0.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.74 and a high of $16.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $15.35, the stock is 0.50% and 0.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75580.0 and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 5.88% off its SMA200. HYI registered -5.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.71.

The stock witnessed a 0.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.78%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 0.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 57.60% and -6.74% from its 52-week high.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) Analyst Forecasts

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI), with institutional investors hold 40.34% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 40.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bramshill Investments, LLC with over 1.31 million shares valued at $18.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.77% of the HYI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.91 million shares valued at $12.76 million to account for 4.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 0.54 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $8.4 million, while Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. holds 1.98% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $6.28 million.