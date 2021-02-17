Will Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE: IGI) is -1.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.05 and a high of $23.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $22.06, the stock is 1.19% and 0.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26068.0 and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 2.29% off its SMA200. IGI registered 0.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.55.

The stock witnessed a 0.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.21%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 46.58% and -7.31% from its 52-week high.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Analyst Forecasts

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI), with institutional investors hold 31.76% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 31.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 0.7 million shares valued at $14.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.44% of the IGI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.15 million shares valued at $3.13 million to account for 1.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are USCA RIA LLC which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $2.58 million, while Cetera Advisor Networks LLC holds 1.04% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $2.33 million.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CRONIN DANIEL P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CRONIN DANIEL P sold 1,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $21.60 per share for a total of $34862.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.