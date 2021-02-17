Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) – The -3.72% Downside Potential Remains

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) is 8.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.11 and a high of $60.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WLFC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.72% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -3.72% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.19, the stock is 4.27% and -0.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10891.0 and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 31.71% off its SMA200. WLFC registered -44.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.84.

The stock witnessed a 2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.91%, and is -3.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $193.17M and $316.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.17. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.22% and -45.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.10% this year.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.31% while institutional investors hold 126.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.97M, and float is at 1.95M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 41.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.51 million shares valued at $9.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.53% of the WLFC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.38 million shares valued at $11.69 million to account for 6.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.18 million shares representing 3.08% and valued at over $5.61 million, while M3F, Inc. holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $2.88 million.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flaherty Scott B., the company’s SVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Flaherty Scott B. bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $28.49 per share for a total of $14245.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85349.0 shares.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Hole Brian Richard (PRESIDENT) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $28.49 per share for $14245.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87649.0 shares of the WLFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Flaherty Scott B. (SVP, CFO) disposed off 106 shares at an average price of $35.46 for $3759.0. The insider now directly holds 84,849 shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC).

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 145.02% up over the past 12 months. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is -30.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.09% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 27130.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.