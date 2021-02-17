Winmark Corporation (WINA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -3.07% Change This Year

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) is -3.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.99 and a high of $211.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WINA stock was last observed hovering at around $180.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $180.10, the stock is 0.20% and -1.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19998.0 and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 9.22% off its SMA200. WINA registered -13.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $182.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $173.05.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.32%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Winmark Corporation (WINA) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $675.38M and $67.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.37. Profit margin for the company is 45.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.40% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (81.50%).

Winmark Corporation (WINA) Analyst Forecasts

Winmark Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Winmark Corporation (WINA) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Winmark Corporation (WINA), with 835.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 22.34% while institutional investors hold 91.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.73M, and float is at 2.91M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 71.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mawer Investment Management Limited with over 0.55 million shares valued at $102.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.69% of the WINA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 0.34 million shares valued at $58.72 million to account for 9.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.21 million shares representing 5.64% and valued at over $39.18 million, while Nine Ten Capital Management LLC holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $32.86 million.

Winmark Corporation (WINA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Winmark Corporation (WINA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goff Leah A, the company’s VP of Human Resources. SEC filings show that Goff Leah A sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $172.39 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9175.0 shares.

Winmark Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that REYELTS PAUL C (Director) sold a total of 3,724 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $173.26 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3500.0 shares of the WINA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, REYELTS PAUL C (Director) disposed off 650 shares at an average price of $172.42 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 7,224 shares of Winmark Corporation (WINA).

Winmark Corporation (WINA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) that is 67.87% higher over the past 12 months. The Gap Inc. (GPS) is 28.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 60460.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.43.